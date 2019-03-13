In her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalls words of Mahatma Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her first tweets on her official Twitter handle recalling the words of Mahatma Gandhi.

Her very first tweet was about her visit to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram on the occasion of Dandi March anniversary on Tuesday.

"In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on," she said in her first tweet.

In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 12, 2019

In her second tweet, Priyanka tweeted the words of Mahatma Gandhi along with a picture of his 'charkha' (spinning wheel).

"'I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent' Mahatma Gandhi," Priyanka said in her second tweet.

“I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.” Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/bxh4cT3Y5O — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 12, 2019

Making her first public speech since making debut in politics, Priyanka urged that people should focus on issues that concern them and promised to work for their welfare.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meet, Priyanka attempted to set the election agenda of her party.

"Issues which should be raised must comprise as to what is most important for you and how can you move forward. How will youth get jobs, how will women feel safe, what will be done for farmers. These are the issues for elections. You will have to think about what exactly is this election. What are you going to choose in this election? You are going to choose your future. Useless issues should not be raised." she said.

"Nothing matters more to us that you and I protect this nation, work for it and move forward together," she added.

Claiming that the current Narendra Modi government is guilty of destroying democratic institutions, Priyanka further said that the 'atmosphere of hatred' must be fought against.

Trying to touch an emotional chord with the gathering, Priyanka narrated how her visit to the Sabarmati Ashram had reminded her of the iconic freedom fighters.