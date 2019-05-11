Independent candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha seat shot at

Sonipat: Independent candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha seat Satish Raj Deshwal escaped unhurt after unidentified masked assailants fired shots at him at his office here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5 am on Thursday when two attackers fired shots through the window of the room in which Deshwal was sleeping, they said.

The assailants had used a ladder to reach the room located on the first floor, city police station in-charge Sandeep said.

He said a team led by him has been constituted to probe the incident and no arrest has so far been made in this connection.

Live TV

On getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered some cartridges from there, he said.

Deshwal is in the poll fray as an Independent and he has set up his office at Barota village in Sonipat. He stayed at a room in the office after poll campaigning Wednesday night when the incident occurred hours later.

CCTV cameras installed in his office have recorded the two attackers.