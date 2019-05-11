close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satish Raj Deshwal

Independent candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha seat shot at

The assailants had used a ladder to reach the room located on the first floor.

Independent candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha seat shot at

Sonipat: Independent candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha seat Satish Raj Deshwal escaped unhurt after unidentified masked assailants fired shots at him at his office here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5 am on Thursday when two attackers fired shots through the window of the room in which Deshwal was sleeping, they said.

The assailants had used a ladder to reach the room located on the first floor, city police station in-charge Sandeep said.

He said a team led by him has been constituted to probe the incident and no arrest has so far been made in this connection.

Live TV

On getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered some cartridges from there, he said.

Deshwal is in the poll fray as an Independent and he has set up his office at Barota village in Sonipat. He stayed at a room in the office after poll campaigning Wednesday night when the incident occurred hours later.

CCTV cameras installed in his office have recorded the two attackers. 

Tags:
Satish Raj Deshwalshot atSonipatSonipat Lok Sabha
Next
Story

What if someone links you to Godhra: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hits back at PM Modi

Must Watch

PT2M51S

6th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sadhvi Pragya Vs Digvijay Singh in Bhopal