Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena candidate arrested in Andhra Pradesh for damaging EVM

Jana Sena candidate arrested in Andhra Pradesh for damaging EVM

AMARAVATI: A Jana Sena Party candidate in Andhra Pradesh was arrested after he damaged an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on Thursday as polling for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175-member Assembly was underway in the state.

Madhusudan Gupta threw the EVM on the floor at a polling station in the Guntakal Assembly constituency of Anantapur district, the police said.

Gupta, who had come to cast his vote at the polling station in Gutti, was angry with the polling staff over names of Assembly and Parliament constituencies not being displayed properly.

He lifted the EVM and threw it on the floor. The machine was damaged in the incident. Gupta was immediately arrested after the incident, the police added.

Andhra PradeshJana Sena candidate arrestedJana Sena candidate Andhra arrestedLok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019
