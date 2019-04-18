JD(S)-Congress may win 10-12 seats out of 14: Kumaraswamy

Ramanagara: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the Congress-JD(S) alliance is expected to win 10-12 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka which are undergoing polling today during the second phase of general elections.

"Today I request all voters to go to the polling station and cast their vote, whatever decision you will take will form the future of the country. Please put your valuable vote and don`t miss it," Kumaraswamy said after casting his vote here on Thursday.

"Elections are crucial for protecting the interest of the farming community. Out of 14 Lok Sabha seats, the JDS-Congress candidates may achieve 10-12 seats in this election," he added.

Later, Kumaraswamy, while speaking to ANI, said, "Dynasty politics isn`t an important issue now, country`s problems are the main issue. Only because of dynasty politics and regional politics, this country developed in several states.

We`re not bothered about criticism from BJP. "DMK Chief MK Stalin, who cast his vote at a polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet, Chennai, alleged that the Election Commission is in connivance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, adding that the EC would be reformed if the Opposition is voted to power.

"This year election has been full of Rs 500, 1000, 2000 and 10,000 currency notes. All attempts have been made to buy votes but in spite all this I have full faith in voters of Tamil Nadu who will exercise their democratic rights fairly," Stalin told media here.

"Regarding the election issues, I can only request the EC but unfortunately the EC itself has become a party to the Modi-led government. People know this, therefore, we will thrive to reform EC once voted to power," he added.

DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi, cast her vote at a polling station in Chennai`s Alwarpet. "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP has completely taken over AIADMK," she told reporters after casting her vote.Wheelchair-bound DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan also cast his vote at a polling station in Mylapore, in Chennai South Parliamentary constituency. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Imphal, BJP candidate for Sivaganga constituency H Raja cast his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga.

In Karnataka, RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale cast his vote at polling station number 45 in Seshadripuram at Bengaluru, while Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and his wife Kannika Parameshwari cast their votes at a polling booth in Koratagere, Tumkur. Meanwhile, PWD minister HD Revanna offered prayers at a temple in Paduvalahippe village in Hassan before casting his vote. His son Prajwal Revanna is contesting from Hassan. Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central Prakash Raj cast his vote in Bengaluru.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also cast their votes. Polling is being held in Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (38), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry.