Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan gets 'battery torch' as party symbol, says MNM will be 'torch-bearer' in politics

Haasan had launched his political party MNM on 21 February 2018 from his hometown of Rameswaram. 

Kamal Haasan gets &#039;battery torch&#039; as party symbol, says MNM will be &#039;torch-bearer&#039; in politics

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has got "Battery Torch" as the symbol for the upcoming elections. Taking to Twitter, Haasan thanked the Election Commission and said that the party aims to be the 'torch-bearer' for a new era in Tamil Nadu and country's politics.

"MNM thanks the Election Commission for granting us the "Battery Torch" symbol for the forthcoming elections.  So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and  Indian politics," he tweeted.

Haasan had launched his political party MNM on 21 February 2018 from his hometown of Rameswaram. He had announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election and that the party will release the names of candidates in phases. He had also said that the youth will get preference in the selections.

As part of the launch of his political party, Kamal Haasan toured Tamil Nadu extensively to interact with locals in different villages of the state.

"The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you," he had tweeted last year after the launch of the party.

