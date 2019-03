Karnataka: BJP announces names of candidates for 22 Lok Sabha seats

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 184 candidates for Lok Sabha poll, including names of party's candidates from 22 seats in Karnataka.

Some important names which are mentioned in the first list are Anant Kumar Hegde from North Kannada, Sadanand Gowda from Bangalore North, B Y Raghavendra from Shimoga and Prathap Sinha from Mysore.

Here's the full list

Constituency Name of candidates

Belgaum Sri Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi

Bagalkot Sri Parvatagouda C Gaddigoudar

Bijapur(SC) Sri Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi

Gulbarga(SC) Dr Umesh Jadhav

Bidar Sri Bhagwanth Khuba

Bellary Sri Devendrappa

Haveri Sri Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi

Dharwad Sri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi

Uttara Kannada Sri Anantkumar Hegde

Davanagere Sri Gowdar M Siddeshwara

Shimoga Sri B Y Raghavendra

Udupi Chikmagalur Kum. Shobha Karandlaje

Hassan Sri A Manju

Dakshina Kannada Sri Nalin Kumar Kateel

Chitradurga(SC) Sri A Narayana Swamy

Tumkur Sri G S Basavaraju

Mysore Sri Prathap Simha

Chamrajanagar Sri Srinivasa Prasad

Bangalore North Sri D.V. Sadananda Gowda

Bangalore Central Sri P. C. Mohan

Chikkballapur Sri B N Bachchegowda

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister and senior BJP leader J P Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, while BJP President Amit Shah will enter the fray from Gandhinagar. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be party's candidate from Lucknow, while Smriti Irani will fight against Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will contest from Nagpur.