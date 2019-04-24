close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kodarma Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. 

Annpurna Devi of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kanchan Kumari of All India Trinamool Congress and Sarfaraj Ahmad of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Kodarma Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency comprises of six assembly segments - Kodarma, Barkatha, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua and Gandey.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ANNPURNA DEVI Bharatiya Janata Party
2 KANCHAN KUMARI All India Trinamool Congress
3 BABU LAL MARANDI Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)
4 SARFARAJ AHMAD Bahujan Samaj Party
5 AJAY KRISHNA Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party
6 AVADHESH KUMAR SINGH Vishva SHakti Party
7 TUKLAL NAYAK Hindusthan Nirman Dal
8 DAYANAND KUMAR Janata Congress
9 BAYAS KUMAR Moolniwasi Samaj Party
10 RAJ KUMAR YADAV Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
11 SHIVNATH SAW All India Forward Bloc
12 PRADIP TURI Independent
13 MD. MAHBOOB ALAM Independent
14 RAMESHWAR PRASAD YADAV Independent

Also read: Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission and the counting will be held on May 23.

BJP leader Ravindra Kumar Ray is the sitting Member of Parliament from here. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ray received 365410 votes and defeated CPI(ML) candidate Raj Kumar Yadav who got 266,756 votes.

