List of Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has 26 constituencies. The key players in the state are the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Indian National Congress.

The key contestants in the state are the BJP President Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, he will battle it out with INC's DR C.J. Chavda, BJP Darshana Vikram Jardosh from Surat against INC's Ashok Adhevada. From the Kutch seat, BJP has fielded Vinod Bhai Chavda while INC has foeNaresh Maheshwari.

The exit polls predicted that it will be a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat while the Congress will struggle to manage a single seat.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party Kachchh Banaskantha Patan Mahesana Sabarkantha Gandhinagar Ahmedabad East Ahmedabad West Surendranagar Rajkot Porbandar Jamnagar Junagadh Amreli Bhavnagar Anand Kheda Panchmahal Dahod Vadodara Chhota Udaipur Bharuch Bardoli Surat Navsari Valsad

The state recorded a total voter turnout of 64.11 percent, which is almost similar to the polling percent of 2014 General election. There are 45,125,680 voters in Gujarat, where the key contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. In the 2014 General election, BJP had won all the 26 seats and the Congress failed to open its account in the state.