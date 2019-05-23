close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 359/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    222BJP+

  • CONG+

    95CONG+

  • OTH

    42OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The key players in the state are the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Indian National Congress.  

List of Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has 26 constituencies. The key players in the state are the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Indian National Congress.  

The key contestants in the state are the BJP President Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, he will battle it out with INC's DR C.J. Chavda, BJP Darshana Vikram Jardosh from Surat against INC's Ashok Adhevada. From the Kutch seat, BJP has fielded Vinod Bhai Chavda while INC has foeNaresh Maheshwari.

The exit polls predicted that it will be a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat while the Congress will struggle to manage a single seat.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Kachchh    
Banaskantha    
Patan    
Mahesana    
Sabarkantha    
Gandhinagar    
Ahmedabad East    
Ahmedabad West    
Surendranagar    
Rajkot    
Porbandar    
Jamnagar    
Junagadh    
Amreli    
Bhavnagar    
Anand    
Kheda    
Panchmahal    
Dahod    
Vadodara    
Chhota Udaipur    
Bharuch    
Bardoli    
Surat    
Navsari    
Valsad    

The state recorded a total voter turnout of 64.11 percent, which is almost similar to the polling percent of 2014 General election. There are 45,125,680 voters in Gujarat, where the key contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. In the 2014 General election, BJP had won all the 26 seats and the Congress failed to open its account in the state.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019general election result 2019election results 2019Gujarat lok sabha results 2019
Next
Story

List of Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; NDA, Mahagathbandhan

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: All NDA allies express faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi