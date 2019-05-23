close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The exit polls predicted that in Uttarakhand, BJP will win 4-5 seats. In Himachal Pradesh too, BJP is likely to make a clean sweep while Congress will end up with 1 or 0 seats in both the states.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The snow-laden states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have four and five constituencies respectively. The states will witness an intense battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

The key candidates in the fray from Uttarakhand are prominent candidates are former chief minister Harish Rawat, sitting MPs Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Ajay Tamta, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Manish Khanduri, Pradeep Tamta, and Ramesh Pokhriyal.

From Himachal Pradesh, the key candidates are Anurag Thakur, Aashray Sharma, Ram Swaroop Sharma, Kishan Kapoor, and Ram Lal Thakur.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Himachal Pradesh

Constituency Winner Party
Kangra    
Mandi    
Hamirpur    
Shimla    

Uttarakhand

Constituency Winner Party
Tehri Garhwal    
Garhwal    
Almora    
Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar    
Hardwar    

In Uttarakhand, over 78 lakh voters cast their votes for the 52 candidates in fray from the five Lok Sabha constituencies, all of which are witnessing a straight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

In Himachal Pradesh, more than 53 lakh voters exercised their franchise and voted for the 45 candidates in the fray. Over 71 per cent of the electorate cast their vote with Mandi recording the highest voter turnout. The Election Commission (EC) had set up 7,723 polling stations across the state for smooth conduct of polls. The fate of the candidates will be decided on Thursday when counting of votes will take place.

