Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election: 13 constituencies in Rajasthan to go to polls in fourth phase

Campaigning for the fourth phase ended on Saturday evening.

Lok Sabha election: 13 constituencies in Rajasthan to go to polls in fourth phase

Jaipur: Hundred and fifteen candidates will be contesting for the13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, which goes to polls in the fourth phase of general election on April 29, Monday.

Rajasthan has 25 Parliamentary constituencies, out of which 13 will vote next week and the remaining 12 will go to polls on May 6, in the fifth phase. 

As per the data released by the Election Commission, there are 2,57,76,993 voters, including1,33,00,801 males, 1,24,76,052 females and 140 third gender voters.

For smooth conduction of election, 28,182 polling stations have been set up in place.

Campaigning for the fourth phase ended on Saturday evening and with it, the political parties have been restricted to put up any public meetings, rallies, processions and are also not allowed to campaign through electronic and social media and SMSes. 

Polling on Monday will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

The 13 seats are Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
