Lok Sabha election 2019: 210 candidates declare criminal cases in fourth phase

A total of 210 candidates out of 928 candidates, contesting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, have declared criminal cases against them, according to Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) data published on Wednesday.

Another, 158 candidates have serious criminal cases, 12 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves, five candidates have declared cases related to murder, 24 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder, four candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping, 21 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and 16 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Of these candidates, 25 (44 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 18 (32 per cent) out of 57 candidates from Congress, 11 (20 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 12 (57 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from SHS, and 60 (17 per cent) out of 345 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Also, 20 (35 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 9 (16 per cent) out of 57 candidates from Congress, 10 (19 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 9 (43 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from SHS, and 45 (13 per cent) out of 345 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The National Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 928 out of 943 candidates, who are contesting in the Lok Sabha phase four. There are 15 candidates who have not been analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits.

A total of 37 out of 71 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Amongst the candidates, 306 (33 per cent) have assets worth Rs 1 crore and more. Fifty (88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from Congress, 50 (88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20 (37 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13 (62 per cent) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8 (80 per cent) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

As many as 404 (44 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 454 (49 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. 34 candidates have declared to be just literate and 9 candidates are illiterate.