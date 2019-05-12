Lok Sabha poll 2019 campaigning live updates: 'Cash for ticket' allegations haunt AAP, BJP questions Kejriwal's silence

Campaigning is on in full swing for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, voting for which will be held on May 19. Voting in the seventh phase will be held in 59 seats across eight states. These include 13 in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and 1 in Chhattisgarh.

Leaders from across party lines will be holding rallies on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2 rallies in Uttar Pradesh and 2 public rallies in Madhya Pradesh. BJP President Amit Shah will address 3 rallies in Himachal Pradesh and 1 rally in Punjab.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address rallies in Mirzapur and Robertsganj while Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will address a rally in Punjab's Nawashahar.

Stay with Zee News for live updates of campaigning for the last phase of Lok Sabha election:

# On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) were clouded over allegations that party's West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar paid Rs 6 crore for a Lok Sabha ticket. The charge was levelled by Jakhar's son Uday. However, Jakhar refuted the claim and said that he was not in contact with his son since long. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) though is questioning Kejriwal's silence over the allegations. "Today Kejriwal cannot remain silent. He has to answer. He has been slapped many times and each time he blames the BJP, but the man who hits him turns out to be from his own party," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.