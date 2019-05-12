BJP worker found dead, two others shot at in West Bengal ahead of phase 6 of Lok Sabha election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Raman Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night in Gopiballabpur in West Bengal's Jhargram. Singh was BJP booth president.

Jhargram is one of the eight Lok Sabha constituencies voting in Bengal on Sunday during the sixth phase of national election.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two BJP workers Ananta Guchait and Ranjit Maity were shot at on Saturday night in Bhagabanpur and East Medinipur. Both were admitted to a hospital in Tamluk and have now been referred to Kolkata.

Medinipur also votes on Sunday.

As per sources, the incident happened during a scuffle. BJP alleged that TMC workers tried to capture the area and hence, they opened fire and hurled bombs after which the two workers got injured.

However, TMC has denied BJP's accusations.

Voting in West Bengal was marred by violence in all the five phases till now. Clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress were reported from several parts of the state.

In the sixth phase of polls, apart from Jhargram and Medinipur, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Bankura, Bishnupur and Purulia are also voting.