Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: It's PM Modi vs Priyanka Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh today

With less than a week left for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election, the political bigwigs will be campaigning extensively on Monday to woo the voters. Leaders from top parties have lined-up several election rallies.

To begin with, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress general secretary (East UP) Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to hold rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabu-Ratlam today.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies in Himachal Pradesh's Solan and Punjab's Bhatinda.

BJP president Amit Shah campaigns in West Bengal today - in Kolkata, Jadavpur and North 24 Parganas.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies today - in Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur of Punjab.

Voting for Phase 7 will be held on May 19 in 59 seats across eight states. These include 13 in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and 1 in Chhattisgarh.

# Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao to meet DMK chief Stalin today evening in Chennai.

# Security has been beefed up in Solan ahead of the PM Modi's rally. Seven hundred police personnel having been deployed.

# Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM's rally in Bhatinda. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is seeking re-election from Bathinda.

#Priyanka Gandhi will hold roadshow in Indore. She is scheduled to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain before addressing a public meeting in Ratlam. In the evening, she will hold the roadshow in Indore for Congress candidate Pankaj Sanghvi. Priyanka Gandhi will reach Indore around noon on Monday.

#Other rallies -

Sushma Swaraj to campaign in support of Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur.

Nitin Gadkari to campaign in Ratlam, Devas and Indore.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani will also campaign in Indore.