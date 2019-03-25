हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress releases list of 26 candidates, Sanjay Nirupam fielded from Mumbai North-West seat

Lok Sabha election 2019: In the list, candidates for two states have been announced - one seat from Maharashtra and 25 from West Bengal.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday released a list of 26 candidates in Maharashtra and West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. In the list, candidates for two states have been announced - one seat from Maharashtra and 25 from West Bengal. This is the 10th list of candidates the Congress has released for the Lok Sabha poll. 

Congress has fielded Sanjay Nirupam from Mumbai North-West seat. The former Congress MP has now been replaced by Milind Deora as Mumbai party chief.

From West Bengal, Intaj Ali Shah, a former judge and former Chairman of Minority Commission in West Bengal, has been given a ticket from Krishnanagar. Sourav Prasad will fight from Bangaon, Mohammad Alam from Barrackpore, Mita Chakraborty from Kolkata Dakshin, Suvra Ghosh from Howrah and Pratul Saha from Hooghly, are some of the names on the list.

Here's the full list of the 26 candidates. 
 

With this, the party has announced a total of 253 candidates so far.

Meanwhile, the Congress also named four candidates for assembly poll in Odisha.

 

