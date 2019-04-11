Lok Sabha Election 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, Mohan Bhagwat among first voters

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were among the early voters who cast their franchise on Thursday morning for the Lok Sabha election 2019 currently underway in 91 constitutencies.

Naidu was accompanied by his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani. The family voted at a polling booth in Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district.

"It is the duty of every citizen to participate in the democratic process by casting his vote," said Naidu.

The RSS chief was also among the early ones to vote for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra's Nagpur constituency, where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the BJP's candidate.

Bhagwat along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi arrived at a polling booth at Bhauji Daftari School in Mahal area around 6.50 am.

"Voting is necessary and a sacred responsibility of all. Vote for national security, development and identity," he said. "Being quiet does not work, you have to say yes or no.”

YSR Congress Party chief Reddy cast his vote in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa.

“I'm very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear,” he said.

'Voting is our duty, everyone should vote' - Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat Pujneey Sarasanghachalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat & Sarakaryavah Man. Suresh (Bhayyaji) Joshi cast their votes at Polling booth number 216 at NMC Bhauji Daptari School, Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/aT58iOpDdT — RSS (@RSSorg) April 11, 2019

The first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 began on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vying for a second consequtive term.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.