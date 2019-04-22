Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Sunday marked the last day of campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha election, voting for which is scheduled to take place on April 23 (Tuesday) for 117 constituencies including those in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and 11 other states. However, the high-pitched political campaign will continue across the country on Monday for the other four phases. Political leaders from all the parties are sweating it out during the campaigns with an aim to woo the voters.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies each in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Nashik and Nandurbar districts are the two places in Maharashtra where he will address the election campaigns. In Rajasthan, he will hold rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently joined active politics, will campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli, their stronghold.

Here are all the live updates from April 22, Monday.

*Rahul Gandhi's program in Uttar Pradesh:

11:00 hrs: Party Workers Meeting at Chaubisi Helipad Ground, District Barabanki

11:30 hrs: Public Meeting at Tiloi, District Amethi

13:00 hrs: Public Meeting at Parsadepur, District Raebareli

14:15 hrs: Public Meeting at Ghorha, District Amethi

16:00 hrs: Party Workers Meeting, Near Amhat, District Sultanpur

*Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi will reach Rae Bareily on Monday morning.

*PM Modi is expected to hold a mega roadshow in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he will be contesting the election. PM Modi will file his nomination on April 26.

*Bharati Pawar and Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre are the BJP candidates from Dindori and Nandurbar Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

*PM Modi will address the rally in Dindori first at 11 am followed by another one in Nandurbar and 1.30 pm.

*PM Modi will reach Udaipur from Maharashtra's Nandurbar and will then campaign in Jodhpur.