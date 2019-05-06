Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: Telangana CM KCR to meet Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan today

As 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday, campaigning gains momentum for sixth and seventh phase of the election. Several leaders and political bigwigs will be seen today touring across the country and holding election rallies and roadshows.

Here are the Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls :

* Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan in Trivandrum on Monday at 6.00 pm. In view of Parliament election, both the CMs will discuss contemporary politics. Later, KCR will visit Rameshwaram and Srirangam temples in Tamil and as part of his pilgrimage.

The TRS chief has been proposing a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front at the Centre.

* Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign in Indore today. He will address the media today at 6 pm and will inaugurate the party election office at around 8:30 pm near ITI Road, Gauri Nagar, Indore.

* BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to campaign for BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Anna Nagar assembly at 7pm in Narela. He will hold a roadshow at 8 pm in north Bhopal.