Lok Sabha election 2019: NDA's vote share in Bihar swells to 53.5%, BJP leads with 23.6%

The BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance in Bihar registered a historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, winning 39 out of 40 seats in the state. The BJP had contested on 17 seats and won all. Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had also fielded candidates on 17 seats and lost only one seat. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party contested on six seats and it also emerged victorious on all the seats.

The BJP managed to grab 23.6% of the total vote in Lok Sabha election 2019. The saffron party had got 29.% vote share in 2014. It is however interesting to note that the BJP had contested on only 17 seats this year, while in 2014 it had contested on 30 seats and won 22.

The vote share of JD(U) in Lok Sabha election 2019 is 21.8%, while it was just 16% in 2014. The jump in vote share sends a clear message that the JD(U) has benefited a lot from the alliance with the BJP and LJP. In 2014, the party had contested on all 40 seats and had managed to win just two seats.

In a first, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) failed to open its account in Lok Sabha election 2019. The vote share of RJD was 15.4% this time, while it was 20.5% in 2014. The RJD had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

Paswan's LJP has done extremely well in this election winning all six seats it had contested on. The vote share of LJP is 7.9%, while in 2014 it had got 6.5% mandate. Looking at the increase in LJP's vote share, it can be said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma has helped LJP as well.

The Congress is the only party in Mahagathbandhan, which also includes RJD, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Hindustani Awami Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party, to open its account in Bihar in Lok Sabha election 2019. Congress won from Kishanganj after defeating JD(U). The vote share of Congress in this election is 7.7%, while it was 8.6% in 2014. The 1% drop in vote share shows that the Congress did not benefit by becoming a part of Mahagathbandhan. RLSP contested from four seats and got just 3.58% votes.

Others, which includes AAP, AIFB, AIMIM, AITC, CPI, CPI(M), JMM, JKNPP and some other parties got 14.5% votes in Bihar.