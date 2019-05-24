Lok Sabha election 2019 results: BJP takes 8 states and UTs, Congress draws a blank in 17

New Delhi: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah did it again. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won over 300 seats and scored a perfect 100 in eight states and Union Territories while the Congress failed to open its account in 17 regions.

Arunachal Pradesh (2), Gujarat (26), Haryana (10), Himachal Pradesh (4), Rajasthan (25), Tripura (2) and Uttarakhand (5) are the seven states where BJP swept all the seats and so it did in Delhi (7).

BJP's thundering performance in Gujarat and the Hindi heartland was quite expected. However, the saffron party's stellar performance in states like Chhattisgarh (9), Maharashtra (23), Odisha (8) and Karnataka (25) also did the talking and not to forget West Bengal (18) and Uttar Pradesh (62).

In fact, in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)-dominated Telangana, BJP won 4 seats. States where BJP failed were Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

BJP officially touched the 300 crore-mark on Friday morning, as the counting of votes for the 542 Lok Sabha seats continued for over 28 hours. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won 354 seats this election.

On the other hand, Congress could secure only 52 seats with a complete washout in 17 states and Union Territories - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep.

BJP president Amit Shah, while addressing the party workers in Delhi after the landslide victory, took a sharp dig at the Congress' performance said, "Congress has lost badly in this election. In country, there are 17 units where Congress has got big zero."

"BJP won over 50 per cent votes in 17 states. In Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh we have got more than 50 per cent votes", he added.

The 2019 General election happened in seven phases between April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes took place on May 23.