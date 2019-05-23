Lok Sabha election result 2019: Counting of votes in 48 seats of Maharashtra today

The counting for all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is set to begin at 8 am today (May 23) that will decide the fate of 867 candidates contesting the General Election 2019 in the state.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituency: All You Need To Know

Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, Bollywood actress and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar, BJP’s Poonam Mahajan, Pritam Gopinath Munde, NCP’s Supriya Sule are some of the big names contesting the Lok Sabha election from the state.

Some of the prominent constituencies are Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, Dhule, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kalyan, Thane, Pune, Baramati, Shirdi, Latur and Kolhapur.

Live TV

In 2014, the BJP-led NDA had swept the state winning 42 Lok Sabha seats out of 48.

The key contest in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha election 2019 is between NDA (BJP+Shiv Sena), Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance.

Elections to 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha, panning over seven phases, ended Sunday (May) 19 since the Election Commission deferred election for Vellore in Tamil Nadu over allegations of misuse of money power.

As per the Supreme Court's instruction to the Election Commission (EC), the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally will also be taken into account while counting the votes this time. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting which will lead to delay in the results by at least five hours or more.

Exit poll prediction for Maharashtra

Today's Chanakya predicted BJP+ to win 38 seats and Congress to get the remaining 10.

IndiaTV-CNX predicted BJP to win 20 seats, 14 for Shivsena. It predicted eight for Congress and six for NCP. In Mumbai, the exit poll predicted BJP to win two seats and Shivsena to win three.

Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted 27 seats for BJP+, 14 for Congress+. It said Shivsena is likely to keep 17 seats in the alliance with BJP.

Times Now-VMR exit poll predicted 38 seats for BJP+, 10 for Congress+. ABP-CSDS predicted 38 seats for BJP+, Congress+ likely to get 14.

India Today-Axis predicted that BJP+ will win 38 to 42 while Congress+ is likely to settle with just 6 to 10 seats.

Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra:

Bhandara–Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli–Chimur, Nagpur, Ramtek, Wardha, Yavatmal–Washim, Akola, Beed, Amravati, Buldhana, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Baramati, Hatkanangle, Jalgaon, Jalna , Kolhapur, Madha, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg, Raver, Sangli, Satara, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Dindori , Kalyan , Maval , Mumbai North , Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West , Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Shirdi, Shirur and Thane Lok Sabha seats.