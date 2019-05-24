Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of DMK winners

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), founded nearly seven decades ago, is one of the four most important parties in the southern state of Tamil Nadu having 39 Lok Sabha seats. The party is currently led by MK Stalin, the son of five times chief minister late M Karunanidhi. DMK is credited to be the first party other than the Congress to win the state-level election with a clear majority on its own in any state in the country.

The DMK joined hands with the Congress in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and the alliance managed to get 30 seats together. On its own, the DMK won 23 seats.

Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the DMK: