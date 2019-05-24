Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of DMK winners

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), founded nearly seven decades ago, is one of the four most important parties in the southern state of Tamil Nadu having 39 Lok Sabha seats. The party is currently led by MK Stalin, the son of five times chief minister late M Karunanidhi. DMK is credited to be the first party other than the Congress to win the state-level election with a clear majority on its own in any state in the country.
The DMK joined hands with the Congress in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and the alliance managed to get 30 seats together. On its own, the DMK won 23 seats.
Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the DMK:
|
Constituency
|
Winner
|
Chennai North
|
Dr. KALANIDHI VEERASWAMY
|
Chennai South
|
T.SUMATHY (A) THAMIZHACHI THANGAPANDIAN
|
Chennai central
|
DAYANIDHI MARAN
|
Sriperumbudur
|
Baalu.T.R.
|
Kancheepuram
|
Selvam.G
|
Arakkonam
|
S. JAGATHRAKSHAKAN
|
Dharmapuri
|
DNV SENTHILKUMAR. S.
|
Tiruvannamalai
|
ANNADURAI C N
|
Viluppuram
|
RAVIKUMAR D
|
Kallakurichi
|
Gautham Sigamani Pon
|
Salem
|
PARTHIBAN.S.R
|
Namakkal
|
CHINRAJ A.K.P
|
Erode
|
GANESHAMURTHI A
|
Nilgiris
|
RAJA, A.
|
Pollachi
|
SHANMUGA SUNDARAM. K
|
Dindigul
|
VELUSAMY, P.
|
Perambalur
|
Dr.PAARIVENDHAR, T. R
|
Cuddalore
|
T. R. V .S. RAMESH
|
Mayiladuthurai
|
RAMALINGAM. S
|
Thanjavur
|
PALANIMANICKAM,S.S.
|
Thoothukkudi
|
KANIMOZHI KARUNANIDHI
|
Tenkasi
|
DHANUSH.M.KUMAR
|
Tirunelveli
|
GNANATHIRAVIAM S
Former union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and TR Baalu and Rajya Sabha MP and Stalin's sister Kanimozhi are the prominent candidates that contested in the state. The party had drawn a blank in the 2014 polls when it contested 34 seats while its arch-rival AIADMK romped home winning 37 segments. This time however, AIADMK managed to win only one seat.
DMK President M K Stalin had earlier reiterated that Rahul Gandhi would be elected Prime Minister, while Rahul was quick to return the favour and address Stalin as the future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.