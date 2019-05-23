Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of JDU winners

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) is a force to reckon with in Bihar and Jharkhand. The party came into existence in 2003. It is the current ruling party in Bihar along with its alliance with BJP and seeks to retain its power in the state.

The total seats in Bihar are 40 and the JDU-BJP alliance is facing stiff competition from the Mahagathbandhan which comprises of RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party. The key candidates of JDU include Kaushlendra Kumar, Kavita Singh, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, and Kaushlendra Kumar among others. Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the JDU:

Constituency Winner Valmiki Nagar BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO Paschim Champaran Purvi Champaran Sheohar Sitamarhi Sunil Kumar Pintu Madhubani Jhanjharpur Ramprit Mandal Supaul Dileshwar Kamait

Araria Kishanganj Katihar Purnia SANTOSH KUMAR

Madhepura Darbhanga Muzaffarpur Vaishali Gopalganj (SC) Dr Alok Kumar Suman Siwan Maharajganj Saran Hajipur (SC) Ujiarpur Samastipur (SC) Begusarai Khagaria Bhagalpur Banka Munger Nalanda Patna Sahib Pataliputra Arrah Buxar Sasaram (SC) Karakat Jahanabad Aurangabad Gaya (SC) Nawada Jamui (SC)

In 2014, the BJP-LJP-RLSP combined won 31 seats out of the total 40, while RJD-Congress-NCP won 7. NDA's ally JDU managed to bag two seats. Also, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won only four seats and the Congress won two. The JD-U, which contested separately at that time, won only two seats.

Bihar voted in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. The state recorded 53.06% turnout in first phase, 58.14% in second phase, 60% in third phase, 58.92% in fourth phase, 57.86% in fifth phase, 59.38% in sixth phase and 53.55% in seventh phase.