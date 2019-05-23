close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of JDU winners

JDU-BJP alliance is facing stiff competition from the Mahagathbandhan.

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of JDU winners

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) is a force to reckon with in Bihar and Jharkhand. The party came into existence in 2003. It is the current ruling party in Bihar along with its alliance with BJP and seeks to retain its power in the state.

The total seats in Bihar are 40 and the JDU-BJP alliance is facing stiff competition from the Mahagathbandhan which comprises of RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party. The key candidates of JDU include Kaushlendra Kumar, Kavita Singh, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, and Kaushlendra Kumar among others. Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the JDU:

Constituency Winner
Valmiki Nagar BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO
Paschim Champaran  
Purvi Champaran  
Sheohar  
Sitamarhi Sunil Kumar Pintu
Madhubani  
Jhanjharpur Ramprit Mandal
Supaul

Dileshwar Kamait
 
Araria  
Kishanganj  
Katihar  
Purnia

SANTOSH KUMAR
 
Madhepura  
Darbhanga  
Muzaffarpur  
Vaishali  
Gopalganj (SC) Dr Alok Kumar Suman
Siwan  
Maharajganj  
Saran  
Hajipur (SC)  
Ujiarpur  
Samastipur (SC)  
Begusarai  
Khagaria  
Bhagalpur  
Banka  
Munger  
Nalanda  
Patna Sahib  
Pataliputra  
Arrah  
Buxar  
Sasaram (SC)  
Karakat  
Jahanabad  
Aurangabad  
Gaya (SC)  
Nawada  
Jamui (SC)  

In 2014, the BJP-LJP-RLSP combined won 31 seats out of the total 40, while RJD-Congress-NCP won 7. NDA's ally JDU managed to bag two seats. Also, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won only four seats and the Congress won two. The JD-U, which contested separately at that time, won only two seats.

Bihar voted in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. The state recorded 53.06% turnout in first phase, 58.14% in second phase, 60% in third phase, 58.92% in fourth phase, 57.86% in fifth phase, 59.38% in sixth phase and 53.55% in seventh phase.

