close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of Shiv Sena winners

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of Shiv Sena winners

Shiv Sena is one of the most powerful parties in Maharashtra that was founded on 19 June 1966 by political cartoonist Bal Thackeray. The party was is headed by Uddhav Thackeray. In Lok Sabha election, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while Congress could manage to win only on seat. Here's the complete list of Shiv Sena winners

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency
Winner
Party
Ramtek
Krupal Balaji Tamane
Shivsena
Yavatmal-Washim
Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali
 
Shivsena
Hingoli
Hemant Patil
Shivsena
Parbhani
JADHAV SANJAY (BANDU) HARIBHAU
Shivsena
Nashik
Godse Hemant Tukaram
Shivsena
Palghar
Rajendra Dhedya Gavit
Shivsena
Kalyan
Dr. SHRIKANT EKNATH SHINDE
Shivsena
Thane
RAJAN BABURAO VICHARE
Shivsena
Mumbai North West
Gajanan Kirtikar
Shivsena
Mumbai South central
Rahul Ramesh Shewale
Shivsena
Mumbai   South
Arvind Ganpat Sawant
Shivsena
Maval
SHRIRANG APPA CHANDU BARNE
Shivsena
Shirdi
SADASHIV KISAN LOKHANDE
Shivsena
Osmanabad
Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalka
Shivsena
Ratnagiri - sindhudurg
Vinayak Raut
Shivsena
Kolhapur
Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
Shivsena
Hatkanangle
Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane
Shivsena

In the 2014 general election, out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP had won 23 seats. The saffron party had contested polls in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of TMC winners

Must Watch

PT1M1S

Watch Top News of the day, 24 May 2019