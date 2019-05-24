Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of Shiv Sena winners

Shiv Sena is one of the most powerful parties in Maharashtra that was founded on 19 June 1966 by political cartoonist Bal Thackeray. The party was is headed by Uddhav Thackeray. In Lok Sabha election, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while Congress could manage to win only on seat. Here's the complete list of Shiv Sena winners
Here is the list of the successful candidates from Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha election 2019:
|
Constituency
|
Winner
|
Party
|
Ramtek
|
Krupal Balaji Tamane
|
Shivsena
|
Yavatmal-Washim
|
Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali
|
Shivsena
|
Hingoli
|
Hemant Patil
|
Shivsena
|
Parbhani
|
JADHAV SANJAY (BANDU) HARIBHAU
|
Shivsena
|
Nashik
|
Godse Hemant Tukaram
|
Shivsena
|
Palghar
|
Rajendra Dhedya Gavit
|
Shivsena
|
Kalyan
|
Dr. SHRIKANT EKNATH SHINDE
|
Shivsena
|
Thane
|
RAJAN BABURAO VICHARE
|
Shivsena
|
Mumbai North West
|
Gajanan Kirtikar
|
Shivsena
|
Mumbai South central
|
Rahul Ramesh Shewale
|
Shivsena
|
Mumbai South
|
Arvind Ganpat Sawant
|
Shivsena
|
Maval
|
SHRIRANG APPA CHANDU BARNE
|
Shivsena
|
Shirdi
|
SADASHIV KISAN LOKHANDE
|
Shivsena
|
Osmanabad
|
Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalka
|
Shivsena
|
Ratnagiri - sindhudurg
|
Vinayak Raut
|
Shivsena
|
Kolhapur
|
Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
|
Shivsena
|
Hatkanangle
|
Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane
|
Shivsena
In the 2014 general election, out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP had won 23 seats. The saffron party had contested polls in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.