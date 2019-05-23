close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    89CONG+

  • OTH

    99OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Mulayam Singh Yadav wins Mainpuri seat

In 2014, the seat was won by SP's Tej Pratap Yadav. 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Mulayam Singh Yadav wins Mainpuri seat

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has won the Mainpuri seat by defeating his BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya with a margin of over 94,000 votes.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, congratulates Smriti Irani

Yadav defeated Shakya by 94,389 votes, the Election Commission's website said.

Live TV

While Yadav polled 5,24926 votes, his rival Shakya received 4,30,537 votes.

In 2014, the seat was won by SP's Tej Pratap Yadav. 

 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha electionsMulayam Singh YadavMainpuri lok sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Rahul Gandhi wins Wayanad with record margin

Must Watch

PT19M41S

BJP Prez Amit Shah: After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row