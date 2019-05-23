Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: Modi, Rajnath take early lead

Can Narendra Modi lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to another massive victory in Uttar Pradesh or will the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party- Rashtriya Lok Dal Mahagathbandhan be able to halt the Modi juggernaut, the picture would be clear as the counting of votes takes place for 80 constituencies on 23 May in the state. The key constituencies to watch out for in the state are Varanasi, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Azamgarh, Mainpuri, Lucknow, Rampur, among several others.

The Lok Sabha election 2019 in Uttar Pradesh was held in all seven phases from 11 April to 19 May. The estimated turnout in the state has been 59.60 per cent, which is likely to be the highest ever in the state in Lok Sabha elections so far. The total number of electors this year increased by 3.96 per cent since the previous election with a total of 14,43,16,893 electors who were eligible to cast their votes in 2019.

A three-tier security system has been put in place at the counting centres all over the state with the deployment of sufficient number of personnel from paramilitary forces and state police to ensure smooth conduct of counting and strict compliance of law and order.

# BJP is leading in 32 of 80 seats while Mahagathbandhan is leading in 7 seats. Congress is just leading one seat at 8:45 am. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

# UPA chief Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Azamgarh. BJP's Manoj Tiwari is leading from Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

# The initial trends have started to come in! And the first candidate to take the lead in Uttar Pradesh is Narendra Modi who is leading from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also leading from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

# Counting begins for all 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The trends of who is leading and who is trailing will be available at regular intervals. However, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission.

# It's a prestige battle for the BJP in Gorakhpur as it was represented by Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017, before he became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. However, the BJP had lost in the bypolls in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2018.

Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as #ElectionResults2019 will be announced today; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/b1d38nuq02 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

# Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture with his team and exuded the confidence of Mahagatbandhan winning the Lok Sabha election 2019 in Uttar Pradesh.

# While there was a Modi wave in the 2014 election, the exit polls in 2019 reflect the uncertainty in the dynamics of the state that could emerge when the final results are announced on 23 May. The key players in the state are Bharatiya Janata Party; the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance; and the Congress.