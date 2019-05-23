close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: TRS vs Congress vs BJP in Telangana as trends and winners pour in

Election trends have started pouring in and the final picture will be clear in a few hours from now, which will reveal the winning and trailing candidates.

The counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana is currently underway on Thursday, May 23. Election trends have started pouring in and the final picture will be clear in a few hours from now, which will reveal the winning and trailing candidates. 1,137 candidates are in the fray from 147 assembly seats in Odisha. Post reorganisation, Telangana on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and an estimated 61 per cent of voters cast their ballot for the 443 candidates in the fray.

In Telangana, the ruling TRS is hoping for an encore in the election after sweeping the December assembly elections, while both Congress and BJP are looking to increase their respective tallies. The Election Commission (EC) had set up 34,603 polling stations across the state for smooth conduct of polls. The fate of the candidates will be decided on Thursday when counting of votes will take place.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Telangana:

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: TRS nominee BB Patil is leading in Zaheerabad by 680 votes over his Congress nominee Madan Mohan.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in Hyderabad. 

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: The ruling TRS in Telangana is ahead of its rivals in 11 of total 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, as per the trends available from the Election Commission.

 # Lok Sabha election results 2019: KCR's TRS ahead in early trends, BJP close second.

