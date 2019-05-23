close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019 will be better than 2014: Union Minister Harshvardhan

The Union Minister is seeking re-election from Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency in Delhi where he is leading by a margin of over 14,000 votes.

New Delhi: Union Minister Harshvardhan on Thursday said that BJP will perform better in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in comparison to 2014 polls."I have repeatedly said that the 2019 results will be better than 2014. Now as you are seeing trends, I am leading. You have also seen exit polls. People are appreciating that Narendra Modi-government served people honestly," Harshvardhan told ANI. 

The Union Minister is seeking re-election from Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency in Delhi where he is leading by a margin of over 14,000 votes. He is pitted against Congress heavyweight and former union minister Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandhi Chowk.

When asked to comment on Congress president Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, Harshvardhan said, "In 1977, I had campaigned in Rae Bareli and Amethi. I have seen people defeating Late Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. That`s why I am not surprised if I get to see the same result in Rae Bareli and Amethi in this election there."The Union Minister said that Congress` negative politics would lead to their defeat in the ongoing elections."Congress who worked for independence is now indulged in negative politics. They do not have any program. Congress is a synonym of corruption. Ten years of UPA rule was famous for scams," he said. 

 

