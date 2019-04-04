Lok Sabha poll: 63 candidates file nominations in Assam

Guwahati: A total of 63 candidates have filed nominations for the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam which are going to the polls in the third phase to be held on April 23, election officials said on Thursday.

Dhubri, Kokrajhar (reserved for Scheduled Tribes), Barpeta and Gauhati Lok Sabha constituencies are going to the polls in the third phase.

While a total of 17 candidates have filed nominations from Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, 12 candidates have filed nominations for the Kokrajhar seat. In Barpeta constituency, 14 candidates have filed nominations and 20 candidates have filed nominations in Gauhati constituency.

Prominent among those who filed nominations for Dhubri constituency are sitting MP and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, Zabed Islam from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Abu Taher Bepari of the Congress. There are seven Independent candidates.

In Kokrajhar constituency, the list of prominent candidates includes sitting MP Naba Kumar Sarania (Independent), Pramila Rani Brahma (Bodoland People`s Front), Urkhao Gwra Brahma of United People`s Party (Liberal) and Congress` Sabda Ram Rabha. Four Independent candidates have filed nominations in the constituency.

Out of the candidates in Barpeta constituency, the prominent ones include former AGP Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Deepak Das and Abdul Khaleque of the Congress.

In Gauhati, there are Bobbeeta Sharma (Congress), Queen Oja of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Upamanyu Hazarika (Independent).

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Friday while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.