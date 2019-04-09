हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Lok Sabha poll: Congress releases list of star campaigners for Rajasthan

Apart from Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also campaign in Rajasthan for 25 Lok-Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha poll: Congress releases list of star campaigners for Rajasthan
File photo

New Delhi: The Congress party released the list of its star campaigners for the elections in Rajasthan here on Tuesday.

Apart from Congress president Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also campaign in Rajasthan for 25 Lok-Sabha seats.

The Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are also on the list of the party`s star campaigners. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel are also going to campaign for the party.

Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also among the party`s star campaigners. A new entrant to the Congress party, Shatrughan Sinha's name is also listed as one of the star campaigners of the party.

UP Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar and Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel have also been entrusted with the responsibility of campaigning for the party.

Elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be conducted on April 29. Results of the elections will come out on May 23. 

Tags:
CongressRajasthanm Rahul GandhiUPASonia GandhiPriyanka GandhiAmarinder Singh
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election: BJP ropes in 52 magicians to woo voters in Gujarat

Must Watch

PT9M49S

DNA analysis on Dhanush ‘Desi Bofors’ inducted in Indian Army