Lok Sabha poll: Samajwadi Party releases list of two candidates for Hathras, Mirzapur

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released a list of two more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for Mirzapur and Hathras constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has decided to field Shri Ramji Lal Suman from Hathras and Sri Rajendra S Vind from Mirzapur seats.

Samajwadi Party (SP) releases a list of two candidates for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2019. pic.twitter.com/YhclFG6d2w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 12, 2019

Shri Ramji Lal Suman had contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Hathras but had faced defeat. As per data available, Suman had got only 17 per cent votes in the poll and lost the seat to BJP's Rajesh Kumar Diwaker. Suman was also a Union Minister in former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar's Cabinet.

Mirzapur seat is held by Anupriya Singh Patel of Apna Dal, a BJP ally.

Samajwadi Party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on March 8. A total number of six candidates were named in the first list. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Mulayam's nephew Dharmendra Yadav has been field from Badaun whereas SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav will contest from Firozabad.

The party released its second all-women list on the same day - Dimple Yadav from Kannauj constituency, Usha Verma from Hardoi constituency and Poorvi Verma from Lakhimpur Kheri constituency.