Lok Sabha poll: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces free healthcare for poor, middle class

New Delhi: In a big poll promise, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced universal healthcare with access to poor and middle-class people. Reddy made the announcement while addressing a public rally at Kuppam in Chittoor district today.

Under the healthcare scheme, people with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh will get benefits from this and will be able to avail medical services for free of cost. Taking YSR's vision of Arogyasri forward, the Universal health cards will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs 1,000.

The Universal Health Card scheme to be personally monitored by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Over 3.71 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for electing 25 Lok Sabha members and 175 members of the state assembly in the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 11.

(More details awaited)