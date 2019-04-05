हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Lok Sabha poll: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces free healthcare for poor, middle class

The Universal Health Card scheme to be personally monitored by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lok Sabha poll: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces free healthcare for poor, middle class
IANS photo

New Delhi: In a big poll promise, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced universal healthcare with access to poor and middle-class people. Reddy made the announcement while addressing a public rally at Kuppam in Chittoor district today. 

Under the healthcare scheme, people with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh will get benefits from this and will be able to avail medical services for free of cost. Taking YSR's vision of Arogyasri forward, the Universal health cards will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs 1,000.

The Universal Health Card scheme to be personally monitored by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Over 3.71 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for electing 25 Lok Sabha members and 175 members of the state assembly in the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 11. 

(More details awaited)

Tags:
YS Jagan Mohan ReddyYS Jagan Mohan healthcareLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a road show in Ghaziabad