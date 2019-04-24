Machhlishahr is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Machhlishahr parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Machhlishahr, Mariyahu, Zafrabad, Kerakat and Pindra.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ram Charitra Nishad had won the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 1,72,155 votes. Ram Charitra Nishad had bagged 438210 votes as against Bahujan Samaj Party's BP Saroj with who secured 2,66,055 votes. Samajwadi Party's Tufani Saroj came third with 1,91,387 votes.

In the 2009 election, Samajwadi Party's Tufani Saroj had won the election by securing 223152 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Kamla Kant Gautam was at the second spot with 198846 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party's Vidyasagar Sonkar secured 146031 votes.

In Machhlishahr, 59.12 per cent or 997913 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, 12 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Bhola Nath Saroj to defend the seat. Tribhuvan Ram is Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate while Congress has named Rajesh Kumar Rajesh. Brijesh Kumar from Republican Party of India, Amarnath from Jan Adhikar Party, among others are also in the fray.