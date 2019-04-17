close

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency

Madras HC upholds decision to cancel election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency

ECI had taken note of reports of money power being used in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency and had recommended that the election here - scheduled for April 18 - be cancelled.

File photo used only for representational purpose.

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Election Commission of India to cancel the election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Dismissing a petition moved by AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam and independent candidate K Sugumar, the High Court upheld the ECI decision which was taken in view of excess use of money power seen in the constituency.

ECI had taken note of reports of money power being used in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency and had recommended that the election here - scheduled for April 18 - be cancelled. It was a recommendation that was upheld by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Taking objection to the decision, Shanmugam and Sugumar had moved the Madras High Court which eventually shot down their plea.

In the eye of the proverbial storm in Vellore constituency was DMK candidate Kathir Anand from whose office, the Income Tax Department had recovered a huge sum of unaccounted cash. This was followed by recoveries from properties of two other party functionaries.

