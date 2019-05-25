Maharashtra BJP worker killed in Akola after argument on Lok Sabha elections

Mumbai: A BJP worker was killed in Maharashtra's Akola district after allegedly being beaten up by a group of persons following an argument over the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday evening at Mohalla village in the district, over 580 kilometres from here.

The victim, Mateen Patel (48), a BJP minority cell worker, had a dispute with a group of people from his community, but belonging to a rival political party, an official said.

"He was attacked by a group of eight to 10 people following an argument over the recently concluded general election. They assaulted Patel with an iron pipe and sticks, leading to his death instantly," the official said.

"His 55-year-old brother was seriously injured in the attack. A case under relevant provisions of IPC has been registered against 10 persons, including Congress leader Hidayat Patel," the official said.

The incident led to tension in the area, but the situation was brought under control, he added.