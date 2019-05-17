close

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee pens poem expressing 'shame' over Vidyasagar statue vandalism

Mamata has also taken a sly dig at the BJP in her poem

Mamata Banerjee pens poem expressing &#039;shame&#039; over Vidyasagar statue vandalism

Mamata Banerjee pens poem expressing 'shame' over Vidyasagar statue vandalism

New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday penned a poem to protest against the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue.

The poem has been written in Bangla and has been titled 'Lojjito' (Ashamed).

In the poem, Mamata has stated that Vidyasagar is the pride of Bengal and people who have played with the heritage of Bengal will have to pay for it. She has also warned people to not play with the culture of Bengal.

Mamata has also taken a sly dig at the BJP in her couplet.

The TMC addressed a  press conference on Friday evening and emphasized on Trinamul government's initiative to build Vidyasagar's statue. They also expressed their desire to celebrate 200 years of Vidyasagar by hosting various programmes. They also have plans to build a Vidyasagar museum inside the college premises.

Partho Chatterjee, Education Minister stated that BJP who have vandalised Vidyasagar's statue will get befitting reply from people of Bengal.

The Bengali philosopher and reformist' statue was vandalised during clashes between the workers of the ruling party and the BJP on Tuesday. 

