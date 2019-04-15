close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Modi biopic row

Modi biopic row: SC directs EC to watch the film, submit its decision in sealed envelope

EC had passed the order citing the Model Code of Conduct. 

Modi biopic row: SC directs EC to watch the film, submit its decision in sealed envelope

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to watch PM Narendra Modi biopic and then submit their final decision over its release. The court asked EC to submit its decision by April 22 in a sealed cover. 

The makers of the film, headlined by Vivek Oberoi, who stars in and as Narendra Modi, had moved the SC after its screening was banned by the poll body last week. EC had passed the order citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). 

The Commission, in a separate order, had also directed the producers "not to exhibit the film" till further orders. The film was set to release on April 11, coinciding with the first phase of Lok Sabha election.

Congress and the Left had opposed the release of the film based on the life of PM Modi, saying it was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"Any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field, timing the elections should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC," the EC ordered.

The order specifically stated that in view of the admitted acts and material available on record, this film being a biopic on Narendra Modi, "prime minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections cannot be exhibited" in view of Commission's order.

PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had given a ‘U’ certificate to the film.  

Tags:
Modi biopic row2014 Election Commission
Next
Story

Shashi Tharoor injured while offering prayers at a Thiruvananthapuram temple, gets 6 stitches

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Top 25: Watch top 25 news headlines of today, 15th April, 2019