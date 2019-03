MP BJP announces 15 Lok Sabha candidates, drops 5 parliamentarians

Bhopal: The BJP Saturday declared candidates for 15 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, dropping five sitting MPs, including Anoop Mishra, nephew of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mishra, MP from Morena, had lost the 2018 Assembly polls from Bhitarwar seat.

He has been replaced by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, currently representing Gwalior Lok Sabha seat.

The other four MPs who have been dropped are Gyan Singh from Shahdol, Bhind's Bhagirath Prasad, Chintaman Malviya from Ujjain and Betul's Jyoti Dhurve.

The BJP has fielded Himadri Singh, a former Congress leader who recently joined the BJP and daughter of former Congress MP and ex-Union Minister Dalbir Singh, from Shahdol (ST) seat.

From Bhind (SC), the BJP has fielded Sandhya Rai replacing sitting MP, Bhagirath Prasad, a former IAS officer.

From Ujjain (SC), Anil Firojiya has been given a ticket in place of sitting MP Chintaman Malviya.

Firojiya, had, incidentally, lost from Tarana in the 2018 Assembly election.

Dhruve has been replaced by Durgadas Uike in Betul (ST) seat.

Those who have been renominated are BJP state unit chief Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur, Union minister Virendra Kumar from Tikarmgarh, former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste from Mandla, former state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan from Khandwa, former Union minister Prahlad Patel from Damoh, Ganesh Singh from Satna, Janardan Mishra from Rewa, Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Uday Pratap Singh from Hoshangabad and Sudhir Gupta from Mandsau.