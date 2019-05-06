'Mr Expiry PM', we don't want your sympathy on Cyclone Fani: Mamata hits back at PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee hit back at PM Narendra Modi on Monday for not answering his calls on Cyclone Fani and asked where was the Prime Minister when the people of Bengal needed him last time during the floods.

Further elaborating, Mamata said, "I went twice to the Prime Minister but he didn't give a penny. PM Modi is an 'expiry' Prime Minister and people don't need his support. We don't want his sympathy."

Live TV

Responding to BJP's allegations that she did not answer PM Modi's calls, Mamata said that she didn't answer phone calls from Prime Minister's Office as she was busy campaigning for election.

Earlier today, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Tamluk in West Bengal, accused Mamata of pursuing cheap politics over Cyclone Fani and claimed that "her pride stopped her from speaking to him even when his office tried to contact her not once but twice, to speak about the calamity".

Modi also criticised Mamata for not hailing the designation of Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist' by the UN saying that "Did was afraid that it might affect her vote bank politics".

"Didi is so arrogant that she didn't speak to me. I waited for her call but she didn't get back to me. The 'speed breaker' Didi was more interested in doing politics. I wanted to speak to the state officials but the state government did not allow that to happen," Modi said today.

His comments came in the backdrop of Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal accusing the Prime Minister of not speaking to Mamata Banerjee and instead calling Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to inquire about the ground situation in the wake of Cyclone Fani.