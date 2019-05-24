close

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah meet LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi after landslide win in Lok Sabha polls 2019

Advani on Thursday had congratulated Modi for his "unprecedented victory". He had also credited BJP president Amit Shah for an "enormous effort" in taking the party's message to the voters.

Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah Friday called on party veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings, a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

Accompanied by Shah, Modi visited Advani's house where he touched the feet of the veteran BJP leader and interacted with him briefly.

Later in a tweet, Modi said, "Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people."

Advani on Thursday had congratulated Modi for his "unprecedented victory". He had also credited BJP president Amit Shah for an "enormous effort" in taking the party's message to the voters.

After meeting Advani, both leaders drove to Joshi's house where Modi was greeted by the party's veteran leader with a bouquet. Joshi also hugged him and presented a stole to Modi.

Modi touched Joshi's feet, who congratulated him by offering sweets.

In another tweet, Modi said, "Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me".

"Met him this morning and sought his blessings."

Later talking to media, Joshi said both Modi and Shah have done a stupendous job and ensured a "magical victory" for the party. 

In a series of tweets, Shah said Advani's hard work for strengthening the organisation is an inspiration for all party workers, while Joshi dedicated his life to expanding the party and improving education system in the country. 

 

 

