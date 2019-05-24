close

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi meets officials and staff of PMO after landslide win in Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Acknowledging the contribution of each and every member of his team for the BJP`s resounding success in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the last five years have been a learning experience as he met and greeted the officials and staff of the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) at the South Block.

Senior officials of the PMO, including Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Additional Principal Secretary PK Mishra and Secretary to PM Bhaskar Khulbe, felicitated Modi for his party's thumping victory in the general elections. 

"The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts and dedication of the entire PMO over the last five years and urged everyone to rededicate themselves to work even harder to play a key role in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India," said a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). 

Modi further said that people have great expectations from the government, which provide the PMO team the energy to work with utmost dedication. 

 

