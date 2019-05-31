Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers: Check state-wise weightage

Modi government 2.0 is back with a team of 58 members which includes a mix of fresh faces and seasoned players. The PM and his Council of Ministers took oath of office in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening and announced the portfolio allocation on Friday afternoon.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation in the Union Cabinet, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Here's a state-wise breakup of the new Modi cabinet (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs):

Arunachal Pradesh:

Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Assam:

Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Bihar:

Ram Vilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chhattisgarh:

Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Delhi:

Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

Goa:

Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Gujarat:

Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs

Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Haryana:

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Himachal Pradesh:

Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Jammu and Kashmir

Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Jharkhand

Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

Karnataka

DV Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Madhya Pradesh

Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

Maharashtra:

Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. (RS)

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Indus

Odisha:

Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Punjab:

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rajasthan:

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Telangana:

G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Uttar Pradesh:

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space. All important policy issues and portfolios not allocated

Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence.

Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (RS)

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.

Uttarakhand:

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development

West Bengal:

Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Kerala

V. Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.