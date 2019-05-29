close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for the fifth time

Naveen Patnaik is one of the longest-serving chief ministers in the country.

Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for the fifth time
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth time on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. 

Many other BJD leaders who have been allotted portfolios in the ministry also took oath along with Patnaik.

Gita Mehta, Patnaik's sister was also present at the swearing-in ceremony. She is a prominent writer.

Patnaik was invited by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday to form the next government in the state. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also by Patnaik for the swearing-in ceremony, sent out his best wishes to the chief minister and "assured complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress."

72-year-old Patnaik is one of the longest-serving chief ministers in the country. BJD has been in power in the state since 2000. 

Live TV

A day before taking oath as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term, Patnaik on Tuesday visited Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and sought blessings. "I prayed to Lord Jagannath for the people of Odisha before I take oath as chief minister tomorrow in Bhubaneswar," he told reporters outside the temple.

The party secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently-concluded elections, held along with Lok Sabha polls. The BJP bagged 23 and the Congress nine assembly seats in the state. Independent and CPI(M) secured one seat each.

Tags:
Chief Minister Naveen PatnaikNaveen PatnaikOdisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Next
Story

Shiv Sena reminds Narendra Modi government of Ram Temple construction

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories of 29th May, 2019