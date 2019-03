NCP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Ajit Pawar fielded from Maval

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced its second list of five candidates for upcoming the Lok Sabha election 2019 on Friday. Parth Ajit Pawar, Party chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been fielded from Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

The other four names are Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale who'll contest from Dindori constituency, Sameer Bhujbal from Nashik constituency, Amol Kolhe from Shirur constituency and Bajrang Sonawane from Beed constituency.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will not be contesting the upcoming general elections.

The party announced it first list of 12 candidates in Maharashtra and for the lone seat in Lakshadweep on Thursday. Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule will contest from Baramati constituency, a seat represented by her since 2009.

Sunil Tatkare will contest from Raigad, Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara, Dhananjay Mahadik from Kolhapur, Rajendra Shingane from Gulabrao, Deokar from Jalgaon, Rajesh Vitekar from Prabhani,

Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Anand Paranjpe from Thane, Babaji Balaram Patil from Kalyan, Raju Shetty from Hatkanangale, and Mohd. PP Faizal from Lakshadweep.

The party is yet to announce the candidates' list for the crucial Ahmednagar and Madha seats.