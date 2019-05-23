close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Newly-elected BJP MPs likely to meet on Saturday

The oath-taking of the new government will be held after this.

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board on Thursday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and thanking people for endorsing the party's agenda.

All the newly-elected MPs of the party may meet Saturday to elect Modi as their leader, following which he will meet the President to stake claim to form the new government, party sources said.

Modi led the BJP to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country. The party has won or is leading in more than 300 seats.

 

Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha electionsNarendra ModiPM ModiBJP MPs
