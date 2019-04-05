Nitish Kumar did try to get back and ally with us: Tejashwi Yadav backs father Lalu's statement

Coming out in support of his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav said that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had indeed tried to return to Bihar's mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

“I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within six months of returning to NDA,” said RJD leader and younger son of Lalu.

His comments come ahead publication of Lalu's memoir, penned along with journalist-turned-teacher Nalin Verma. Titled "Gopalganj to Raisina", the memoir will release on April 6. The book is a recollection of the journey of India's "most colourful" political leader and navigates his humble origins in Phulwaria village to his remarkable rise as the Railway Minister, said publisher Rupa in a statement.

Lalu also looks at his relationship “with friend-turned-foe Nitish Kumar” in the book and reportedly claims that the Janata Dal (United) chief has tried to realign with Bihar's mahagathbandhan after joining the National Democratic Alliance.

JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor on Friday rebuffed RJD supremo the claims, calling it 'bogus'.

"The claims made by Laluji as reported are BOGUS. This is nothing but a poor attempt seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him. Yes, we did meet many times before I joined JDU, but if I were to tell what all was discussed then he would be quite embarrassed," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Friday said it will hear on April 10 a plea of Lalu Prasad seeking bail in three cases related to the multi-crore-rupee fodder scam, in which he has been convicted. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to file a reply by April 9 and said Yadav's bail plea will be taken up for hearing next Wednesday.