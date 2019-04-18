Not satisfied with use of EVMs in Lok Sabha election: Sam Pitroda

close

Pitroda also criticised the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Sam Pitroda, a confidant of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday said that he is not satisfied with the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"As an engineer, a technical expert, I am not satisfied with Electronic Voting Machines but I have not been able to pinpoint because we do not have EVM. If someone gives us EVM to study for one year, we'll be able to tell you something," Pitroda said while addressing a press conference here.

"You will have to understand the design, its software. Every little signal will have to be analysed. Then only you can say something. But one thing is clear that there is some problem, what is the problem we don't know," he added.

In reference to Congress party`s manifesto, Pitroda said, "People`s opinion was heard for Congress manifesto. We spent five-six months listening to people, spoke to villagers. We went from countries to countries, met domain experts, held a huge meeting in Dubai where members from 12 countries came."

He added, "In total, 52 things have been listed in the manifesto. If and when we come to power, I assure you this manifesto will be implemented. It will not be a false promise. When we say something, we deliver."

Pitroda also criticised the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "You can openly and shamelessly lie to people of India and people take that as truth. Young people have no idea of what went on in building a nation of this size and magnitude with the kind of diversity we have. We have created millions of jobs. We know how to create jobs. Congress party created jobs in agriculture, IT, space, atomic energy, auto industry, pharmaceuticals." 

