Opposition leaders playing musical chairs with eye on PM's chair: Maharashta CM Devendra Fadnavis

AHMEDABAD: Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the leaders of the proposed grand alliance are currently engaged in playing a game of musical chairs as all of them want to become the Prime Minister of India.

The Maharashtra CM made the remarks while addressing BJP workers at Dharampur in Valsad district and Mandvi in Surat district in Gujarat, PTI reported.

"Twenty, twenty-five, fifty people have come together under the (anti-BJP) `mahagathbandhan'. They have not managed to get even 10 persons elected (of their respective parties, to the Lok Sabha) but are eyeing the prime minister's post," Fadnavis said at Dharampur.

"In the game of musical chairs, the person who gets to the chair when the music stops wins. Similarly, 25 parties have come together and are playing this game," he added.

Fadnavis noted that a coalition government is not good for India as it will hamper the growth of country and impact India's ambition to become a developed nation in the next fifteen years.

"We have got fifteen years, from 2020 to 2035. If we develop in these fifteen years, India will be ridden of poverty and become the world's biggest economy," he said.

Fadnavis later posted a tweet, saying: "Spoke on achievements of 55 months of Hon PM @narendramodi ji as against the lethargy of 55 years of misrule of Congress & how only with utter lies they are trying to run misinformation campaign."

(with PTI inputs)