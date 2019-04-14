close

VVPAT verification

Opposition parties to approach SC again to demand verification of 50% VVPAT paper trails

Opposition parties Sunday held a meeting to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning and said they will approach the Supreme Court again to demand that at least 50 per cent of paper trails be verified with EVMs.

Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties Sunday held a meeting to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning and said they will approach the Supreme Court again to demand that at least 50 per cent of paper trails be verified with EVMs.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who Saturday met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to raise the issue of EVM malfunctioning, said 21 political parties have demanded verification of VVPAT paper trails of 50 per cent of the EVMs.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said opposition parties will approach the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the EC for counting of at least 50 per cent of the VVPAT slips with the EVMs in every assembly segment.

He said the opposition parties will carry out a nationwide campaign on the issue of discrepancies in EVMs.

"We do not think the EC is doing enough to address issue of EVM malfunctioning," Singhvi alleged. 

The Supreme Court Monday directed the EC to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly segment, from one at present, in the Lok Sabha polls, saying it will provide greater satisfaction not just to political parties but the entire electorate.

