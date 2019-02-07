Our aim is not to forge an alliance with any tainted group: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politicial Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that the aim of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not to forge alliance with any tainted group.

Talking to ANI, Kamal said that MNM is preparing to contest on all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, adding that he is yet to decide from where he will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Our aim is to not go with any tainted group. We are preparing to contest on all 40 seats (in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). I cannot say at this moment from where I will contest," Kamal Haasan told ANI.

Kamal's latest announcement is significant as it was widely expected that his party would enter into an alliance with the Congress before the upcoming General Elections.

It is to be noted that Kamal has repeatedly criticised the centre on many issues and had already clarified that he was never going to enter into an alliance with the BJP.

Haasan had also took a dig at the BJP after the interim budget, calling it a very “self-serving” budget.

In a series of tweets, the actor said: “All the promises in this interim budget made to the middle class and the farmers might look impressive prima facie but if broken down to per diem/day allowance, it would amount to a paltry sum.”

Earlier on December 16, when Kamal was asked if he would go it alone or ally with other parties for Lok Sabha polls, the popular actor had replied that such things cannot be said now.

Kamal Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam, which translates to “People’s Justice Centre”, in February 2018 at a public meeting in Madurai.

(with agency inputs)